According to West Metro Fire and Rescue, lightning blew a hole through the roof of a house in Wheat Ridge, Colorado earlier this week.
During an afternoon storm on Wednesday, lightning hit a house in the 3800 block of Everett Street. The strike was powerful enough to blast a hole in the roof and ceiling, also blowing plugs out of electrical outlets and charring a wall.
The strike also severely damaged the wiring of the home to the extent that the house is unlivable until fixed, forcing residents to find another place to live in the meantime.
Thankfully, the strike did not result in a fire.
When it comes to protecting your home from lightning strikes, a few options exist. Lightning rods can be installed and surge protection should be utilized. It can also help to limit damage in the event of a strike if you unplug electronics and appliances ahead of a storm.
