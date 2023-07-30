The lightning-sparked wildfire that is burning between Gunnison and Crested Butte has exploded to more that 1000-acres, according to a news release from the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) fire information Facebook page.
The blaze, dubbed the Lowline Fire, sparked on July 26 on the north aspect of a ridge between Squirrel and Mill Creeks in Gunnison County.
On Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service announced a closure at the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests while firefighting operations are underway.
The closure area is highlighted in orange on the map below:
At around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, GMUG reported that the fire has grown to 1,096 acres and is roughly 7 percent contained. Mandatory closures are in place for anyone living in the Mill Creek and Squirrel Creek Drainage area.
Click here to see a map of the evacuation area.
