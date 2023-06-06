The Boulder Police Department shared some good news on Twitter on Tuesday around noon – the likely deaf and mostly blind dog that was found abandoned at the East Boulder Recreation Center dog park on May 23 has been adopted.
The adopting family received special training from Boulder's humane society on how to handle a dog that has hearing and seeing issues. The hound dog was estimated to be 3-years-old.
Information was not released regarding whether or not authorities were able to determine who abandoned the dog. Per Colorado law, anyone who intentionally abandons a dog or cat commits the offense of cruelty to animals.
