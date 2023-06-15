One of the most iconic mountain trail running series held in Colorado has been forced to change its typical route due to lingering snowpack in Colorado's high country.
According to a June 15 press release, the Leadville Race Series, which includes a marathon and 'heavy' half marathon set to be run this Saturday, will not be traveling to the 13,185-foot summit of Mosquito Pass after efforts to clear the trail in recent weeks have been futile due to continual late spring snow. The new route will have each race turning around just below the summit, with additional mileage added elsewhere so that the races maintain their 26.2 and 15.7 mile lengths, respectively.
"While this is still a bit short of the top, we will absolutely not disappoint! We have made minor modifications to the course to ensure every mile will continue to deliver those lung busting climbs, and spectacular views you have been training for, while ensuring your safety and overall experience," wrote Race Director Tamira Jenlink of the event.
This news comes as Colorado's snowpack is at about 323 percent of the typical norm statewide for this time of the year, with potential double-digit totals on the way in upcoming days.
The course change will not impact the Leadville Marathon's inclusion in the 'Lead Challenge,' which involves five races totaling 282.4 miles of travel. In addition to the Leadville Marathon, completing this series entails running the Leadville 10K, the Leadville Trail 100 (mile) Run, the Silver Rush 50 (mile) Mountain Bike or Run, and the Leadville Trail 100 (mile) Mountain Bike race. Considering the high elevation and rugged terrain in this area, completing this series of races is quite impressive, attracting some of the state's top athletes. Last year, the finishing rate was just 50 percent.
While the Leadville Marathon and Heavy Half courses might be changing a little bit, it's sure to be a festive weekend in Colorado's highest city.
Find additional information here.
