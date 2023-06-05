In just a few weeks, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs will be hosting a 21-plus event that offers guests the chance to experience the zoo in the evening while enjoying live music and local eats.
The zoo announced the return of the "highly acclaimed" Moonlight on the Mountain event in a Facebook post on Sunday.
"Prepare yourself for an extraordinary evening brimming with local music, delectable treats, unique beverages, awe-inspiring panoramic views, and your favorite zoo animals!" the post reads.
Moonlight on the Mountain guests will have access to all-inclusive beverage sampling from regional breweries, wineries, distilleries, coffee shops, and food sampling from local restaurants, while supplies last.
"Live local musicians will set the mood and have you dancing the night away as you explore America's mountain zoo beneath the summer stars," the zoo said.
Guests will be allowed to visit their favorite animal exhibits until 8 p.m., officials said.
This year, the zoo's Moonlight on the Mountain will take place "rain or shine" on June 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $79.95 each and are only available online.
The purchase of a ticket also includes a complimentary souvenir sampling cup and spork.
According to the zoo's website, the event is expected to sell out.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website.
