This weekend, fans of the popular Jurassic Park series won't want to miss the Jurassic World Live Tour, set to take over Denver's Ball Arena for six shows.

The live-action event echos the storyline of its popular namesake movie, taking the audience to Isla Nublar and launching into an action-packed performance with the escape of the infamous Indominus rex.

"Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate," reads the Ticketmaster description of the event. Throughout the show, many 'dinosaurs' will take the stage alongside humans.

Ticket prices for the event vary, starting at $20. Shows take place Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Find more information here.

