It's no secret that Colorado's outdoor recreators need to be highly aware of potentially hazardous weather rolling through the region. Lake Pueblo State Park tends to be one spot where sudden storms are especially problematic, often in the form of strong wind gusts knocking around watercraft, sometimes tossing people into the water and resulting in a life-or-death scenario.
In attempt to make this state park safer, the National Weather Service (NWS) has partnered with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to create a location-specific forecast that highlights risk at the reservoir.
The forecast can be found on the NWS website, but can also be accessed via a QR code placed on cautionary signage around the destination. A key focus of the forecast is 'wind risk,' which tends to be one of the most dangerous weather hazards for those on Lake Pueblo with a tendency to develop rapidly before people can get to shore.
For instance, the August 2 weather report for Lake Pueblo details that wind gusts of 30 miles per hour are possible, with the main risk taking place between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The forecast doesn't stop there, also detailing expected temperatures and other storm-related risks, as well as safety messaging regarding signs of heat stroke.
If you're headed to Lake Pueblo any time soon, you'll definitely want to check out the forecast page first.
