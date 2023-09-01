"Look what you did to me," asked Idaho cyclist Jay Petervary to a young driver after he was reportedly struck from behind by a vehicle in a remote part of Colorado during his attempt to set a new 'fastest known time' on the 3,080-mile Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.
The ultra-endurance cyclist was about 10 miles outside of Harstel on a dirt road when he reports being struck during daylight hours and launched from his bicycle on the afternoon of August 27. As a result of the collision, Petervary reports that he skidded with his face on the road, but didn't lose consciousness.
After the accident, a call for emergency care was made, with passersby stopping to help and the young driver that struck Petervary staying at the scene.
According to an account of the event on Petervary's website, driver stated that he tried to swerve to dodge the cyclist, but ended up striking him at 40 miles per hour. The impact was strong enough to send Petervary's bike an estimated 20 yards away from where his body landed on a road described on the Petervary website as straight, wide-open, and with no obstructions.
The incident brought Petervary's pursuit of the project he'd be working on for 10 years to a grinding halt, but he's since stated "I'm not done with this ride yet." He was over 2,000 miles and over 14 days into the ride when the accident occurred, which travels from Jasper, Alberta to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.
According to an update on the cyclist's website, Petervary is in incredible pain from his injuries, which include a shattered wrist, a right humerus break, a lumbar spinal fracture, and multiple lacerations on his face and body.
Petervary was ultimately transported by ambulance to a trauma center in Colorado Springs for treatment and multiple surgeries.
The account of the accident on Petervary's website notes that while witnesses stopped to help and take photos of the scene, they have not come forward with those photos or that information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Park County Sheriff's Deputy Darrion at 719-836-4121.
Petervary's ride is set to benefit cycling-related non-profit Be Good Foundation.
Read more about Petervary, his record-setting attempt, and his account of the accident here.
Shame on you for posting such a one sided article. We don't know what happened. The cyclist could have been traveling down the middle of the road. The cyclist was obviously oblivious to the oncoming car as he didn't hear him based on your article. Was he wearing ear buds? Was he riding on a smooth area of the road to avoid washboarding or potholes or rocks? Did the cyclist swerve to avoid an obstacle and get right into the car's path forcing that driver to swerve to avoid the cyclist? So many options, so much possibility for error on both sides yet you provide statements from the cyclist and links to HIS account of what happened before the investigation is done. Any young kid is going to say sorry - sorry this happened to you. I feel for the kid you are portraying to be at fault by stating so much of the cyclists side. Shame on you.
