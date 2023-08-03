Grab your flannel and grow out your beard – the Lumberjack Festival is coming to Colorado.
Described as "an adventurous family experience unlike anything else on the Front Range," this Littleton festival will feature axe throwing, beer tasting, chainsaw art, live music, various lumberjack-related events, a stein-holding competition, and a beard contest. And don't forget the face painting and petting zoo.
General admission tickets for the event, which takes place at Clement Park Amphitheater on September 30 and October 1, cost $20, but an all-access VIP ticket costs $35 for those 21-plus, including tastings from 15-plus breweries from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., along with a keepsake mug.
Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.
