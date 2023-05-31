According to Rocky Mountain National Park, a closure to all uses has been put in place on Old Fall River Road while crews work to clear the road of snow and conduct general maintenance.
The closure will be in place Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June. There are no exceptions to the closure, including for hikers.
The one-way 11-mile Old Fall River Road first opened in 1920, becoming the first road that allowed vehicle access to the park's high alpine terrain, reaching 11,796 feet above sea level at Fall River Pass.
With a speed limit of 15 miles per hour and given the road's narrow and winding nature, navigating this route requires more patience compared to other scenic drives around the park. Because of this more relaxed and intimate experience, the park sometimes refers to the route as a 'motor nature trail.'
