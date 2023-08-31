According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested on two separate occasions on charges related to burglarizing a Colorado ski resort.
On August 7, local law enforcement arrested suspect Johnathan Edward Lee following the investigation of a break in at the Monarch Ski Area base lodge. Lee got charges related to burglary and possession of a controlled substance and was ultimately released on a personal recognizance bond.
As the investigation into the case continued, evidence was discovered that allegedly linked Lee to another prior burglary at Monarch Ski Area, as well as a burglary in the nearby town of Nathrop.
Lee was arrested again on August 22 related to these alleged crimes and was booked into Chaffee County Detention Facility.
Monarch Ski Area is located near Salida, Colorado.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.