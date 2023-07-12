According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a sheepherder was attacked and severely injured by a black bear in the Weminuche Wilderness, about 23 miles northeast of Durango.
At about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the 35-year-old sheeperherder reports that he was woken up by a disturbance at his campsite involving a bear and his sheep while working under a grazing permit for the San Juan National Forest.
The sheepherder fired a .30-30 rifle at the bear, with the bear then attacking him. The man sustained bite wounds on his head, as well as wounds on his left hand and arm, his left hip, and his back.
Following the violent encounter, the sheepherder crawled to his tent and contacted his cousin who was able to call for additional help.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife heard about the attack at about 4 a.m., responding to the campsite near Burnt Timber Trail by 8:30 a.m. Once at the scene, they discovered two dead sheep with wounds consistent with bear depredation, as well as a blood trail and the victim's rifle.
The team collected multiple DNA samples from the scene and from the victim.
Unsure if the man had hit the bear with bullets from his rifle, CPW officers started to search for the bear. A dog team arrived at about 5 p.m., soon latching on to a scent trail at a nearby creek drainage. The dogs followed the scent to a bear, which they pursued to the Florida River over steep and treacherous terrain.
CPW officers followed the dogs with the help of a GPS collar on one of the dogs. The suspect bear was located and killed via gunshot at about 10:53 p.m.
Once the bear was recovered, it was determined that it was a roughly-8-year-old male, weighing 250 pounds. The bear had wounds on its chest, but it was unclear if they were from a gunshot.
Lab results from the DNA that was collected will be used to determine if the bear that was killed was the bear involved in the attack. Sheep wool was found in the bear's stomach contents.
The victim received initial treatment at the scene and was ultimately flown to Grand Junction for surgery.
This is the first reported bear attack of the year in Colorado.
Bear attacks are rare in Colorado and tend to occur when a bear is surprised, cornered, or being defensive. It's generally best to simply steer clear of black bears, giving them plenty of space when spotted. If an attack involving a black bear is imminent, fight back – don't play dead as is the recommended advice for a grizzly encounter.
Read more about staying safe in bear country on the National Park Service website here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.