A 33-year-old man died earlier this month, after falling from the Skywalk at Grand Canyon National Park, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
The Skywalk is a popular tourist site that consists of, "[...] a horseshoe shaped steel frame with glass floor and sides that projects about 70 feet (21 m) from the canyon rim," according to the National Park Service (NPS).
At around 9:00 a.m. on June 5, rescue crews were deployed to Skywalk after receiving reports that a man went over the edge.
"Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased. He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation," officials said.
No further information has been made available at this time.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.