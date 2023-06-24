A man died on Friday after his raft flipped over during a private boat trip down the Arkansas River.
According to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), witnesses reported seeing a raft carrying three people flip over into the river, east of Salida. The raft had just entered Bear Creek Rapid, which is categorized as a Class III, when the incident occurred.
"All three people were thrown into the swiftly flowing, 60-degree water. One victim safely made it to shore. A ranger with CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) was patrolling the river at the time and rescued a second victim from the water," the release said.
The third passenger and the raft were carried down the river and went missing. An emergency search and rescue mission was deployed including crews from AHRA, CPW, the Salida Fire Department, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Valley Ambulance and Howard Fire Department.
According to CPW, the raft was found upside-down two miles downstream, near Wellsville.
"It appeared the third victim had become entangled with the raft and was unresponsive. Eventually, the victim, who was wearing a life jacket, became separated from the raft and came to rest on an island above the Wellsville Bridge," according to CPW.
A group of boaters discovered the victim's body and brought it to shore. Rescuers administered CPR, but sadly the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our deepest condolences got out to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager in the release.
He referred to the accident as, "[...] another tragic example of the importance of being prepared for entering challenging whitewater conditions at the peak of spring run-off from snowmelt."
The victim's identity has not yet been made public.
