A 60-year-old man died on Monday after he and several other passengers that were on a commercial boat on the Arkansas River went overboard, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the Royal Gorge portion of the river. According to officials, several passengers fell out of the boat as it entered Eater Rapid, located just past the Royal Gorge Bridge.
In regard to what type of watercrafts were involved in the situation, CPW described them as: "[...] a group of commercial boats or rafts. The large, commercial vessels are called boats rather than rafts."
Eater Rapid is considered a Class IV rapid – meaning it's an advanced rapid in turbulent water. It's possible that spring runoff and recent Arkansas River swells could have made conditions on the river even more dangerous.
According to CPW, all of the passengers that went overboard were pulled out of the water by people on other boats.
"One of the rescued passengers, a 60-year-old man, was unresponsive after he was pulled out of the water. A guide immediately pulled the boat to shore and began CPR while another guide retrieved a heart defibrillator stationed along the river banks," the release said.
The man was transported out of the gorge by an emergency vehicle, but was later pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.
“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager, noting the victim was wearing a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device, as well as a helmet.
According to CPW, this is the 12th confirmed water-related death in Colorado so far this year.
