According to the Garfield County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old Cornelis Booysen, of Juliet, Tennessee, was killed in a rafting accident on July 7.
Booysen was on a commercial rafting trip with his immediate family when multiple people fell out of the raft on the Colorado River in the area of Glenwood Canyon.
Booysen was eventually rescued and brought to shore, with CPR initiated by the rafting group and bystanders prior to the arrival of first responders.
Unfortunately, these efforts to resuscitate Booysen were unsuccessful, with Booysen pronounced deceased at the scene.
Booysen was wearing a life jacket and helmet when the accident occurred.
Drowning was determined to be the cause of death.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Booysen's death.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.