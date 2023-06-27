According to a report from Westminster Police, a man found what appeared to be a grenade at Wolf Run park on Monday evening. Instead of immediately reporting the find, he opted to pick it up and take it home.
The Adams County bomb squad responded to the man's home, which was on Yates Street. They were able to determine that the grenade wasn't real, later stating that there was no threat to the public.
While the grenade wasn't real, this situation is an important teaching moment, as the possibility of finding a bomb in Colorado's natural areas is very real.
While rare, outdoor recreators can stumble onto undetonated avalanche mitigation ordinances, which can pose a threat.
Instead of picking up any sort of potential bomb or weapon found in a natural space, report it to local authorities immediately and be prepared to be specific about its location. GPS coordinates are most helpful.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and various ski areas will use explosive devices to prevent dangerous avalanches, and these don't always explode as intended. When that happens, they can be lost in the snow until spring.
