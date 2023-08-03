A 37-year-old hiker died in late-July in the high-elevation Conundrum Couloir near Aspen in the area of fourteeners Castle and Conundrum peaks.
The deceased hiker from Aspen was reported overdue by his employer on July 30 after leaving for a hike on July 29 and failing to arrive at work the next day. While his employer didn't know any details about the planned hike, friends of the deceased hiker later located a rental car believed to be driven by the missing hiker at the end of Castle Creek Road.
This new information prompted the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen to launch a search on Castle and Conundrum Peaks on July 31. During this search, they encountered another climber that had spotted shoes and legs protruding out of the snow filling Conundrum Couloir during their own ascent.
After learning this detail, search crews climbed Conundrum Couloir to look for signs of the missing hiker. They found a person, though were unable to identify them at the time, as the body was wedged against rock and mostly covered by snow with a small portion of the lower body visible.
Worsening weather forced rescue crews off the mountain, with the team able to safely return to recover the body they had found on August 2. During the recovery mission, crews climbed Castle Peak and dropped down into Conundrum Couloir opposed to directly climbing up the couloir.
The body was located and lowered to vehicles at the base of the mountains.
The climb up Conundrum Couloir involves about 500 feet of class three snow climbing, starting at about 13,000 feet in elevation and reaching 47 degrees at its crux. Because of this, it's recommended that mountaineering boots, crampons, a mountaineering axe, and a helmet are used for safety. Crews found an axe close to the deceased climber in the rocks above the couloir, but found the climber without crampons or a helmet.
The identity of the climber has not been released, nor has the official cause-of-death.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
