The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has opened a 'suspicious death' case after a body was found on Foothills Trail on the morning of September 10.
At about 10:18 a.m., authorities received a report of a person lying on the trail, which is located near Horsetooth Reservoir. Upon investigation, it was determined that the male on the ground was deceased, with the body being that of Paul Gallenstein, 64 and of Fort Collins.
The circumstances around Gallenstein's death remain under investigation with authorities asking the public to report any information that may be relevant to the case. Those who believe they may have seen Gallenstein on the morning of September 10 or who may have other details that could help are asked to contact Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174.
No additional details were released regarding why Gallenstein's death was deemed 'suspicious.' The categorization of a death as suspicious can be due to a wide range of reasons, often the term that gets used when an expected cause-of-death isn't immediately apparent.
Foothills Trail is a heavily-trafficked trail near Fort Collin's Horsetooth Reservoir. The reservoir is found west of the city and is among the most popular outdoor recreation spots in the area.
