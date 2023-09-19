Authorities have released an update in a suspicious death that took place on a trail near Fort Collin's popular Horsetooth Reservoir, with the Larimer County Coroner's Office stating that Paul Gallenstein, 64 and of Fort Collins, was killed by a gunshot.
Gallenstein was found on the Foothills Trail on Sunday, September 10 at about 10:18 a.m. An unknown bystander was also walking his dog in the area at the time, stopping to assist emergency medical personnel at the scene.
In recent days, the search for clues in the case has continued. No weapon has been located, though that search has been complicated by dense foliage in the area and heavy rainfall that occurred in days following Gallenstein's death. Authorities have also been unable to track down the Good Samaritan that helped and are working to do so as he left prior to an interview.
If anyone has found a gun in the vicinity of Foothills Trail in recent days, they are asked to contact authorities immediately. Authorities are also asking the public if they recognize the bystander (pictured below), as they would like to speak with him – or anyone else in the area between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. that morning – about anything he may have seen or heard that could help solve the case.
Information about a potential suspect has yet to be released.
“Our investigators have been working nonstop to track down witnesses, information, and evidence in this case,” said Captain Bobby Moll. “We won’t stop working until we find out what happened to Paul. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this time of grief and uncertainty.”
Anyone looking to contact authorities related to the case can reach out to Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 970-221-6868.
