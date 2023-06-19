According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a moose has trampled a man that was walking his dogs in the area of Coal Creek Canyon on Monday morning, resulting in hospitalization. Coal Creek is roughly 8 miles southwest of Boulder.
The man, described as in his late-50s, was walking two dogs along Coal Creek near Hummingbird Lane when the attack occurred. The attack has been attributed to the man surprising the moose while she was with her calf, which prompted the cow moose to charge and start stomping. According to officials, the hairpin nature of the curve in the trail prevented the man from seeing the moose until it was too late.
The man was carrying a firearm at the time and fired two gunshots into the ground in attempt to scare the moose. That worked, with the moose and her calf retreating from the scene uninjured.
The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but was hospitalized. The dogs were off-leash at the time and were not injured.
With an estimated 3,000 moose spread around Colorado since their introduction to the state in the late 1900s, encounters aren't uncommon and should be approached with caution.
Moose can be aggressive, especially when defending young. Dogs can often become a target, making it important to keep animals leashed in moose territory.
If you spot a moose in the wild, give it space. If a moose attempts to charge, try to put trees and rocks between yourself and the moose's line of approach.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.