The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that took place near Bicentennial Park on Thursday morning.
According to a news release, the crash occurred near the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Potomac Street. A 2016 Cadillac ATS was reportedly traveling west on Alameda Parkway when it hit a man who was crossing south to north mid-block at approximately 1:49 a.m.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital but sadly died of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released publicly.
Westbound Alameda between Interstate 225 and Potomac Street was closed for over two hours while police investigated the scene.
"The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither speed nor impairment are suspected as contributing factors of the crash," the release said.
This death represents the 25th traffic-related fatality in Aurora so far this year, police said.
