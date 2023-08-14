Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred at Eleven Mile State Park in which a 57-year-old male was run over by his own vehicle.
The incident happened on Monday morning when two men were launching a boat at the boat ramp that's located on the northern side of the park.
In the process of launching the boat, the man got out of his vehicle and was run over. The passenger was not injured.
The man was taken to the hospital via helicopter.
While the boat ramp was temporarily closed due to the incident, it has since reopened. The vehicle and boat were removed from the water by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.
