Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who went missing after his raft capsized on the Colorado River on Sunday, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Crews responded to the Grizzly Creek area at about 2:00 p.m. after receiving a report that a boat capsized in a part of the river that flows through Glenwood Canyon.
"A father and son entered the Colorado River at Grizzly Creek with the intent of rafting to the New Castle area. Shortly after the raft was put into the river, it capsized," officials said.
The son was able to swim to shore, but witnesses reported seeing the father get carried down the river with the raft.
Rescue teams immediately began a search of the river and the banks from the Grizzly Creek rest area to Two Rivers Park. Search efforts were temporarily suspended at 8:00 p.m. due to loss of light, but picked back up on Monday.
The sheriff's office is currently treating this incident as a missing person report.
The missing rafter has been described as a 65-year-old man, last seen wearing a grey shirt or hoodie with white and yellow gloves. Officials do not know if the man was wearing a personal flotation device when the raft capsized.
