According to La Plata County Search and Rescue, a 28-year-old male trail runner has gone missing in the mountains near Durango.
Ian O'Brien was last seen on the evening of June 25 near the cattle guard in La Plata Canyon. The prior day, he posted an image at 6:30 p.m. of him summiting the nearby Hesperus Mountain, a 13,238-foot peak.
A press release on the matter from local search and rescue notes that O'Brien is in need of medication and may be "wary of public." KDVR coverage of the case indicates that O'Brien has a history of suffering from epilepsy, with it unclear whether or not he has access to his medication. O'Brien is also said to be an experienced outdoorsman.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact La Plata County Search and Rescue at 970-385-2900.
