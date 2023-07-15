Samuel Edwards, the man accused of illegally leading a packrafting trip in Grand Canyon National Park, was recently ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and has been assigned two years probation, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS).
Packrafting is an outdoor sport that involves using a small inflatable raft that is small enough to fit inside a backpack when deflated.
"Packrafting, or River Assisted Backcountry Travel (RABT), differs from traditional river rafting in that it is utilizing the river for short distances in order to access another route or trail. Hikers typically will have a backcountry permit and use the river to connect portions of their itinerary via the Colorado River. Mr. Edwards utilized approximately 100 miles of the river. A backcountry permit with the specific RABT designation is required in order to lead or conduct a packrafting trip, per the Grand Canyon Superintendent’s Compendium," officials said.
On May 15, 2023, Edwards entered a guilty plea for leading a packrafting trip without proper permits and entering restricted areas in a national park.
"Unpermitted packrafting trips can lead to dangerous situations for participants, as the park has no knowledge of their whereabouts if something goes wrong. In 2022, there were 338 SAR (Search And Rescue) incidents and 11 fatalities in Grand Canyon National Park," officials said.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.