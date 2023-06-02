According to a news release from the US Department of Justice District of Wyoming, Clifford Walters, of Hawaii, has pled guilty to one count of 'feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife,' with the charge stemming from an incident that involved Walters attempting to assist a young bison as it struggled to cross a river at Yellowstone National Park. As a result of the interaction, the bison was rejected by its herd and ultimately euthanized. A photo from the incident went viral online, drawing criticism from the country's outdoor recreation community.
Walters' penalty included a $500 fine, a $500 community service payment made to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 special assessment, and a $10 processing fee.
During the May 20 animal encounter, Walters spotted a calf struggling in Lamar Valley, near the confluence of Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek after its herd crossed the Lamar River and the young bison appeared unable to follow. The man pushed the calf up from the river and onto a roadway, with the bison later seen approaching and following cars and people. Despite park ranger efforts to reunite the calf with its herd, the herd did not accept the calf. Because the calf had been abandoned and was causing a potentially dangerous situation by approaching people, it was killed.
The park report did not find that Walters acted maliciously.
This situation highlights a tricky issue that those in wild places around the country might face – how should one respond when a wild animal appears to be in need of help?
If one encounters an animal that appears to be struggling, the best course of action is always to contact local wildlife authorities and allow them to determine how to proceed in the situation. The same goes for spotting young wildlife that appears to be abandoned – don't get involved and contact an expert instead. Young animals are often left behind by parents while parents forage for food. This does not mean they're abandoned and eventually, the parents will return.
