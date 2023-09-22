A hiking death that took place on September 12 on Austria's Instagram-famous 'Stairway to Heaven' route has been widely-publicized in recent days, serving as a good reminder to outdoor recreators to proceed with caution on via ferrata-style routes, which continue to gain in popularity across America.
The 42-year-old British tourist fell 300 feet to his death while near the end of a 130-foot inclined 'ladder' on the popular route, according to Mirror. A publication called Outkick clarified that the hiker's death wasn't due to a mechnical flaw of the feature itself, but some sort of accident or mistake that was made by the hiker.
The 'Stairway to Heaven' route is a world-famous via ferrata, with routes of this nature involving the use of metal rungs and cables to make crossing terrain that wouldn't typically be safe to hike possible. Sometimes, via ferrata routes will feature ladders and bridges that allow crossing gaps, as is the case with at least one Colorado via ferrata route found near Ouray. Via ferratas are known for allowing an experience similar to rock climbing without the need for technical rock climbing experience or abilities.
In recent years, many online influencers have headed to the 'Stairway to Heaven' route due to its picturesque nature, sometimes performing stunts on the ladder section. This type of behavior is discouraged, as disconnecting from protection on the route can have dangerous consequences.
Via ferrata's are often touted as a safe experience, as travelers use a harness device with redundant clips to ensure that they're always fastened to protection. The use of these devices is often required, as is the case with the Austrian route.
While these routes can be extremely safe when in good condition and traveled properly, failure to use the correct gear in the right way can mean extreme danger.
Never embark on a via ferrata without proper via ferrata equipment that's designed for the task, regardless of how familiar a route may be. Via ferrata-goers should also make sure they're comfortable using the gear prior to clipping in.
Those looking to purchase via ferrata equipment for personal use may want to look toward Salewa products, which are designed for quick and easy connecting and disconnecting from cables. Those unfamiliar with via ferrata best practices should strongly consider hiring a guide for their first experience.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.