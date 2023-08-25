According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports have been received in recent days regarding a male suspect performing lewd conduct on the shores of the popular Dillon Reservoir, which is found between Breckenridge and Keystone.
Between August 21 and August 23, three separate reports were received regarding a male masturbating near the shoreline while watching female recreators on the lake. The incidents occurred in the area of Giberson Bay and Heaton Bay Campground, which are both located on the western side of the lake.
All three incidents occurred between the hours of 11 to 11:30.
The suspect has been described as a slender white male in his early 20s, between 5-foot-9 and six-feet tall with ear to shoulder-length dirty blonde hair. It is unknown if the male traveled to the area on foot or by using a vehicle or bike. Authorities also noted that he may have been wearing blue shorts and a white t-shirt with graphics at the time of at least one of the incidents.
Anyone with information related to the case should immediately contact the Summit County 911 Center (Dispatch) at 970-668-8600.
