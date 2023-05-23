A 60-year-old man was brutally attacked on Monday evening at the Barr Trail parking lot in Manitou Springs, near Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSCO).
Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding the assault at approximately 7:39 p.m. At the scene, officers from the Manitou Springs Police Department discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Eric Snay, with 15 stab wounds to his neck, arms, and head.
"Mr. Snay received life saving measures on scene from the Manitou Springs Fire Department and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive," the release said.
On Tuesday, officers contacted 24-year-old Million Zimmerman, a man who reportedly fit witness descriptions of the assailant. The suspect was walking near the 400 block of Ruxton Avenue when he was approached by police, officials said.
Zimmerman has since been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, and is being held on a $1 million dollar bond, according to the release.
The situation is still being investigated, and no further information has been made available. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Barr Trail is well-known as a route that reaches the summit of Pikes Peak. It is also frequented by Manitou Incline climbers during their descent from the Incline summit.
