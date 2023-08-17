According to Grand Junction police, a man was stabbed at Grand Junction's Whitman Park at about 6 p.m. on August 15.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim conscious and breathing, but with suspected serious bodily injuries. The suspect was transported to St. Mary's Hospital.
Officers later arrested suspect Anthony Martinez, 42, a short distance away from where the stabbing occurred. He was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, First Degree Assault, and Second Degree Assault and was booked at the Mesa County Jail.
Authorities believe there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the stabbing was an isolated incident. No details were released regarding what led to the stabbing.
