Billionaire and managing partner of Aspen Skiing Company James "Jim" Crown, 70, died on Sunday in an accident at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office.
Aspen Motorsports Park is a members-only sports car racing club, with a 1.1-mile 8 turn road course, a motocross track, a go-kart track, a 1/4 mile dirt oval, and a dirt rally cross track, according to their website.
Crown was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash on one of the tracks, officials said.
The original statement from the coroner's office reported that Crown "failed to navigate a turn" resulting a collision with an impact barrier. An updated press release clarified that the Pitkin County Coroner's Office does not investigate the mechanism of a motor vehicle crash, and retracted the phrase "failed to navigate a turn." A report from 9News notes that Crown struck an impact barrier.
The official cause of death is still under investigation, but according to the coroner's office, multiple points of blunt force trauma were evident.
James Crown was a member of the affluent Crown Family, a Chicago family known for founding and operating the successful investing firm Henry Crown and Company. According to Forbes, the Crowns are worth approximately $10.2 billion dollars collectively and are considered one of the richest families in America.
Crown was also a Chairman on the Aspen Institute's board of trustees. According to his bio on their website, he was also a director of JPMorgan Chase, a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, and was appointed by Former President Barack Obama as a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.
An investigation led by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol is ongoing.
