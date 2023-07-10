A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to send the glowing lights of the Aurora Borealis streaking across the skies over 17 states in the U.S. later this week, according to a forecast from the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska.
The Aurora Borealis, also referred to as the Northern Lights, is caused when electrons from the sun enter Earth's upper atmosphere. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), the Planetary K-index (Kp) is a scale used to define the magnitude of geomagnetic storms on a scale of 1-9.
The institute is predicting that Kp values will be a 5 on Wednesday and a 6 on Thursday, indicating a significant geomagnetic storm. The Aurora activity is expected to be high on Thursday as a result.
Unfortunately, Colorado was not included on the list of states that will see the Northern Lights this week. Although it has been spotted several times in the last couple of years, it's still fairly rare for the Aurora Borealis to reach Colorado.
That being said, Coloradans willing to take a road trip to see this celestial event play out might not have to travel far.
According to the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska, the lights are expected to be visible as far south as Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is located roughly an hour and 40 minutes away from Denver. The lights should be visible low on the horizon, according to the forecast.
The lights will also be visible in parts of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, and Alaska.
For a look at the full forecast, visit the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska website here.
