Colorado may have broken it's all-time record for the state's 'largest hail stone' last night.
Stormchaser Dan Fitts took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday evening to share images of a hailstone he collected that reportedly fell on Highway 36 about 8 miles east of the town of Kirk on the Eastern Plains. If his measurements are correct, the stone was about 5.25 inches in diameter – larger than a National Weather Service confirmed record-setting stone with a 4.83-inch diameter that was collected near Bethune in August of 2019.
To put that size in perspective, the National Weather Service 'hail size comparison chart' only features comparisons up to 4.75 inches, with that size being comparable to the diameter of a CD or DVD and larger than a grapefruit (4.5 inches in diameter).
It's also worth thinking about how much that stone may have weighed, with the aforementioned 2019 record-holder being close to a half-inch smaller in diameter with a weight of 8.5 ounces. Granted, the volume of hailstones can vary quite a bit.
And remember – most hail damage occurs when hail gets to be about 1.75 inches in diameter (golf ball-size) or larger.
Check out the potentially record-setting hailstone collected by Fitts below:
Fell on Highway 36 about 8 miles ENE of Kirk, Colorado just as tornado was developing @nwsgoodland #cowx pic.twitter.com/7qsvGpSKiR— Dan Fitts (@Dan_Fitts) August 9, 2023
The National Weather Service has yet to make a public statement on the stone, but OutThere Colorado has reached out for comment.
