Nestled in the Pikes Peak foothills, the mountain city of Woodland Park is set to bring back their popular high-elevation drone show as part of their 2023 4th of July celebrations.
During an event dubbed the 'Symphony Above the Clouds,' the musical performance and drone show will take place on July 5 at the Woodland Park Middle School, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
At the event, the Woodland Park Wind Symphony will kick off the entertainment by playing well-known hits, including Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture – which will be enhanced with cannons – and music from Star Wars. A drone show will follow as the night sky darkens.
This drone show will be one of the highest in the world, with elevation known to make flying drones a bit tricky. The lack of air pressure, stronger winds, and lower temperatures can all impact the performance of a drone, making this event especially impressive.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and a blanket for a dinnertime picnic. On-site concessions will also be available. Thousands of people are expected to attend.
More information can be found here.
So-called 'drone shows,' which involve dozens of drones taking to the sky and participating in a synchronized light show, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. They've grown much more frequent in the American West, due to a much lower wildfire risk they bring compared to typical 4th of July firework displays.
