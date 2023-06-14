According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Highway 7 is closed near Allenspark due to a large rockslide that occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on June 14. Given the extreme nature of the rockslide, an extended closure is expected as crews clear the road and assess the damage.
No injuries have been reported in hours since the rockslide, though images from the scene show how deadly a slide like this can be, especially in a high-traffic area. Images show the rockslide easily spanning both lanes of travel, completely blocking the route.
Detours are being put in place, but travel in the area should be avoided, if possible. This stretch of road connects the Allenspark area to Lyons on Colorado's Front Range.
Spring is a common time for rockslides and landslides in Colorado, as big temperature swings and increased moisture can loosen rock. Thankfully, a lot of mitigation work is done to protect travelers around the state. That being said, incidents like this slide near Allenspark do still occur.
One telling sign of potential rockfall risk is evidence of prior rockfall along a route. If rocks are spotted near a roadway, risk could be present. Risk could also be present if small rocks are spotted falling down a slope, as larger rocks may follow.
In general, falling rock doesn't lead to many accidents involving vehicles, but it's always a risk to be aware of. Don't ignore posted signs that urge caution in areas where rockslides are a potential hazard.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.