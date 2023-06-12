Zach Hackett, a hiker from Colorado, is being called a hero after he found and rescued a dog that had been missing for five weeks on a remote peak near Silverthorne.
Now, Hackett is being recognized by the animal rights organization, PETA, and is set to receive their Compassion Action Award.
According to a Facebook post from Summit Lost Pet Rescue, a dog named Riley vanished from his owner's home on April 8.
The owner contacted the rescue and a search of the area was conducted, but ultimately did not turn up any clues of what may have happened to Riley.
Five weeks and one day later, Hackett was hiking on Peak 4, a 12er near Silverthorne, when he heard a bark. It belonged to a weak and exhausted Riley.
According to a news release from PETA, "Hackett immediately scooped him up, wrapped him in a windbreaker for protection, and began a two-hour descent, navigating snow that was several feet deep."
The next day, Hackett brought the dog to Summit Lost Pet Rescue, which was able to reunite him to his owner.
They reported that the dog had lost a lot of weight and had a low body temp, but was expected to recover.
“Zach Hackett found a dog in need of help and didn’t hesitate to carry him on a treacherous trek back to safety,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien in the release.
“PETA is honoring him for going all-in as Riley’s guardian angel, and we encourage everyone to follow his lead and take action whenever an animal is in danger.”
