According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a missing golfer was found deceased at Harmony Golf Culb in Timnath on Wednesday.
At about 2:15 p.m., the local emergency communications center was alerted to the discovery of an unattended golf cart near a course hole via a call from a concerned citizen.
With the golf cart being found near a canal, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Dive Rescue assisted in search efforts for a potentially missing golfer. A swimmer and drone were used in search operations, in addition to on-shore operations. The sheriff's office also brought dogs in to help with the search.
The missing golf was later found deceased in the area, though authorities did not reveal exactly where the golfer was found and whether or not the canal was involved in the individual's death. No suspicious circumstances are suspected.
Details regarding cause of death and the identification of the deceased golfer will be released at a later date.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Timnath is located near Fort Collins and about 50 miles north of Denver.
