According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, the body of a missing man was recovered from the Colorado River on Wednesday after several days of searching.
Isaac Montaño Rivera, 32 and of Chihuahua, Mexico, went missing on Sunday, with first responders called to the scene of the Colorado River near the Cottonwood Boat Ramp, which is about five miles north of Dotsero, as 10 to 15 people were trying to get someone out of the water.
One male was pulled out of the water and resuscitated, but a second male remained missing.
A full-scale rescue mission was activated, with teams searching the river and scouring banks while utilizing boats, kayaks, dog teams, aerial drones, and sonar.
It wouldn't be until Wednesday that Rivera was found, with responders called to Colorado River Road to near Lyons Gulch to recover his body. This is about two miles downstream from Cottonwood Boat Ramp, where the initial rescue effort involving bystanders was taking place.
Details regarding why Rivera was in the water in the first place were not included in the press release on the matter. The description of him that was released during the time of the search noted that he was in shorts and shoes with no shirt, without mentioning the use of a life jacket.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
