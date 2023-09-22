Larimer County has announced a missing person investigation following the discovery of an unoccupied vehicle belonging to Michael Powers, 64 and of Greeley, at a local trailhead.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office reports that Powers' vehicle was found at Dunraven Trailhead on September 21 two days after Powers was reported missing. This trailhead is located between the towns of Drake and Glen Haven, about 20 miles southwest of Fort Collins.
Authorities searched the area for Powers on the day the vehicle was found, with plans to continue that search on Friday, September 22. This area has numerous trails, with investigators currently working to determine where Powers may have been headed.
The investigation has revealed that Powers may have been experiencing crisis at the time he went missing, with authorities also stating that they do not believe there is a related threat to the public.
Anyone with information about Powers' destination or other related details in the case is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.
