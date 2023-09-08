A missing woman has been found alive after she was last seen walking away from a cabin in Colorado.
According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, 77-year-old Audrey Condit was reported missing after walking away from her cabin on the afternoon of September 3. The remote cabin was located in the Vulcan Mine area near Gunnison.
Condit left the cabin with no food or water and had been last seen on foot.
The following day at about 3 p.m., the sheriff's office released an update announcing that Condit had been found alive, thanking the local community for their support in the search. Details were not released regarding where or how Condit was found.
The Vulcan Mine area is located at about 9,000 feet of elevation, roughly 12 miles southwest from Gunnison, according to WesternMiningHistory.com.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.