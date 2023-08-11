This week's US Drought Monitor report regarding dryness in Colorado has shown that the portion of the state considered to be experiencing 'moderate drought' has more than doubled since last week's report.
In the Thursday report, it was stated that 12.42 percent of the state falls into the first tier of technical drought – D1 or 'moderate drought.'
While this shows an uptick in dryness severity, it's worth noting that just 26.80 percent of the state is considered 'abnormally dry or worse,' which is only a slight increase above the 26.68 percent that was reported last week.
Though portions of the state that were already suffering from dryness have gotten a bit more dry, this dryness remains isolated in the southwest quadrant of Colorado. Meanwhile, the remaining 73.20 percent of the state has moisture roughly at or above the norm.
It's also worth noting that this time last year, 91.76 percent of the state was considered to be abnormally dry or worse, with 58.22 percent of the state experiencing 'moderate drought' conditions or worse.
In other words, we're better off than last year, but dryness in the southwest continues to worsen, as it has in recent weeks after no dryness was present statewide around the beginning of July.
Explore the US Drought Monitor map here.
