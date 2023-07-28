According to the latest 'hazardous weather outlook' posted by the National Weather Service, hazardous heavy rain is set to hit parts of northern and eastern Colorado from August 2 to 3, including the Denver area.
The increased moisture is due to a 'monsoonal flow,' which will also allow for upper-level shortwave energy to pass over the region. This will likely result in an increased amount of daytime thunderstorms during this period.
See the impacted area on the map below:
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.