Dark storm clouds over the horizon with heavy rain on a windswept prairie Photo Credit: Faina Gurevich (iStock).

According to the latest 'hazardous weather outlook' posted by the National Weather Service, hazardous heavy rain is set to hit parts of northern and eastern Colorado from August 2 to 3, including the Denver area.

The increased moisture is due to a 'monsoonal flow,' which will also allow for upper-level shortwave energy to pass over the region. This will likely result in an increased amount of daytime thunderstorms during this period.

See the impacted area on the map below:

The green area on the map is expected to be hit with hazardous heavy rainfall. Map: National Weather Service.

Map: National Weather Service.

Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.

