According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Rachael Gonzales, a moose died in Steamboat Springs on Sunday after leaping from the top level of a parking garage located in the area of Mount Werner Circle and Village Inn Court. This garage is located near the base of Steamboat Resort.

Prior to the leap, the moose had been trapped on the top level of the garage, with CPW being notified about the situation at about 2:45 p.m. Though a wildlife officer arrived at the scene at about 3 p.m., the moose had already jumped, breaking its neck and dying from the fall.

Meat from the moose was harvested and donated.

It's unclear exactly why the moose jumped off the parking garage, though wild animals can be very unpredictable when scared or stressed.

If you happen to spot an animal that's stuck somewhere or in need of help, contact local authorities as soon as possible.

