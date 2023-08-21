The National Weather Service posted their latest three-to-seven day hazardous weather outlook on Monday, showing that hazardous rain is likely to hit parts of Colorado later this week.
In a zone that starts in the Denver metro area and extends north, heavy rain is expected to hit on Friday, August 25.
This is the only part of Colorado mentioned on the hazardous weather report, which is valid from August 24 to 28.
This forecast is still subject to change.
Find the most updated 'Hazardous Weather Outlook' here.
