Many Coloradans had a very wet start to the month as powerful storms brought in significant rainfall – record-setting in some cases – to the eastern half of the state. The storms continued a rainy trend that may have an expected side effect – an increase in rattlesnake bites.
A 2018 study led by researchers from CU Boulder found that an increase in rain resulted in measurable increase in rattlesnake bites in California between 1997 and 2007.
"The snakebite incidence per million people rose after a period of no drought and declined during drought. Snakebite incidence decreased by 6-month prior drought, and increased by 18-month prior precipitation," the study found.
According to a report by CU Boulder Today, the increase in rattlesnake bites during 'no-drought' times could be caused by the swell in local rodent populations.
"Mice and other rodents, the prime meals for rattlesnakes, flourish in rainy years—and that might give snakes a boost," the report reads.
There are rattlesnakes throughout Colorado, but even so, it is unlikely that you will be bitten.
"They have an elaborate defensive strategy that seeks to avoid the need for a venomous bite if at all possible. Unfortunately, and often because people choose to provoke a defensive snake or are unlucky enough to actually step on one, bites do occur," according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, seek immediate medical attention.
