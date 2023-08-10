The Boulder Police Department is warning the public of a recent spike in local bike thefts, with a total of 45 bikes having been reported as stolen during a recent 30-day period.
Based on data from the city's 'Stolen Bikes' dashboard, many of the thefts have occurred between 21st and 30th streets, as well as the Arapahoe Avenue to Pearl Street corridor.
Data also shows that the total value of the stolen bikes is about $103,000 – about $2,289 per bike on average.
These thefts are included in a total of 356 stolen bikes so far this year, with a total value of $728,000. Thus far this year, only 10 stolen bikes have been recovered, according to the dashboard.
It's also worth noting that the police department believes the number of stolen bikes may be even higher, with many bikes that are ultimately recovered not reported as stolen.
The police department recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable lock, as some of these thefts have meant breaking a cable lock. It's also recommended that bikes are registered on Bike Index, which can help with the return to owners when recovered.
Explore the 'Stolen Bikes' dashboard here.
