According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, mosquitos in four Colorado counties have tested positive for the West Nile virus, including Boulder, Delta, Weld, and Larimer counties.
The mosquitos were found during routine monitoring, with this being the first time this year that mosquitos carrying West Nile virus have been detected.
Most people that end up getting infected with West Nile virus via a mosquito bite don't end up showing symptoms, though some can ultimately develop an illness with deadly potential. Last year, 20 people were killed by West Nile virus in Colorado among 206 reported cases. People aged 60 and older are at greater risk, as well as those with certain health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants.
Severe headaches and confusion are two telling signs that someone may have contracted the virus.
Officials have told the public to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites, including the use of insect repellents, limiting outdoor-time during dusk and dawn, and wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts to hide skin.
Mosquito activity tends to ramp up during summer months.
Two means of preventing mosquitos near your living space include removing standing water around the home and installing mosquito-proof screens on windows and doors.
