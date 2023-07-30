A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving 2 bicyclists in Boulder on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the Colorado State Patrol.
The accident occurred in Left Hand Canyon at around 3 p.m., the Boulder Police Department reported on Twitter.
According to a report by CBS Colorado, investigators believe that the motorcyclist crossed the center line of Left Hand Canyon and struck the front tire of a tandem bicycle. The motorcyclist was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
