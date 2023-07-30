Police Lights

File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

 MattGush

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving 2 bicyclists in Boulder on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the Colorado State Patrol. 

The accident occurred in Left Hand Canyon at around 3 p.m., the Boulder Police Department reported on Twitter. 

According to a report by CBS Colorado, investigators believe that the motorcyclist crossed the center line of Left Hand Canyon and struck the front tire of a tandem bicycle. The motorcyclist was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. 

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.