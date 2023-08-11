Regardless of skill, moto-sports often involve a level of inherent risk.
That reality was put on display on Thursday afternoon, when an experienced motorcyclist crashed on a rugged mountain pass in Boulder County.
According to authorities, a report of a motorcycle going down on Rollins Pass was received at about 1:50 p.m. As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist broke a leg.
Due to the rescue subject's location, a Flight for Life helicopter was used to insert search and rescue teams into the field and to transport the injured person. Rescue units also used UTVs and ATVs to get to the patient.
After a three-hour rescue, the injured person was delivered to a Denver hospital via helicopter. Injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
Rollins Pass is an unpaved mountain pass that reaches an elevation of 11,676 feet. A four-wheel-drive vehicle (or a motorcycle designed for this type of road) is recommended for those on the route.
The press release on the matter didn't note what type of motorcycle was involved in the wreck, though in most cases, those on this pass would be operating a dual-sport motorcycle – think of this class as a street-legal dirt bike.
Those motorcycling should strongly consider wearing all safety gear all of the time, including a full-face helmet, gloves, armored clothing, and tall armored boots.
Thanks goes out to groups involved in the rescue, including Alpine Rescue Team, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Flight for Life, Gilpin Ambulance, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Timberline Fire Protection District.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
